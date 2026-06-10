June 10, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. USA denies entry to Somalian referee for World Cup, sends back home while FIFA watches in silence

USA denies entry to Somalian referee for World Cup, sends back home while FIFA watches in silence

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Somali referee Omar Artan has reportedly been denied entry into the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite holding a valid visa. The decision has sparked debate over immigration policies and FIFA's limited role in host-country processes.

Omar Artan
Omar Artan Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Another off-field controversy has shaken the FIFA World Cup 2026. Somalian official Omar Artan has been denied entry into the United States despite travelling to join FIFA's referee team ahead of the tournament. He had arrived in Miami to take part in final preparations alongside 51 other referees selected for the competition, but underwent an 11-hour interview with immigration authorities before being placed on a flight out of the country.

The development has generated fresh questions around access to the World Cup, particularly with concerns already being raised about immigration policies and the treatment of visitors travelling to the tournament.

Notably, Artan's exclusion is especially significant given the path he took to reach football's biggest stage. The referee enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2025, becoming the first Somali to oversee a continental final. He later officiated the second leg of Pyramids FC's African Champions League final victory over Mamelodi Sundowns and was subsequently appointed to the U-20 World Cup in Chile, where he handled three matches, including the third-place play-off.

His rise continued with assignments at the Africa Cup of Nations in both 2024 and 2025 before FIFA selected him for the 2026 World Cup in March.

I had the right papers and everything: Artan

According to the New York Times, Artan said he possessed all the required documentation for entry but was still denied access. “I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,” Artan said.

In the meantime, the White House defended the outcome. Speaking to BBC World Service, Andrew Giuliani, who leads the White House Task Force on the World Cup, backed the decision made by border officials.

"While I can't go into the derog [derogatory information] on that, I can tell you it was the right decision by customs and border patrol and I support that decision,” Giuliani said.

FIFA, in the meantime, have backed out of helping Artan in the situation. The governing body stated that it "is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications". 

The situation has further questioned FIFA’s role and the USA’s position as host. Former Arsenal and England forward Ian Smith has already lashed out regarding the same on Instagram, with many fans also calling the organisers out for all the chaos. 

Also Read:

Atletico laugh and mock Real Madrid after rejecting 1650.71 crore offer for Julian Alvarez
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Football FIFA World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\