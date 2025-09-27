Rajat Sharma shares his journey from struggle to success at National Forensic Science University event India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Saturday spoke at length about his life during the event, recalling his days of struggle and sharing the story behind the success of the country’s popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

Gandhinagar:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma gave a special address on 'My Life: My Story' as the chief guest during an event at the National Forensic Science University in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Saturday. During the programme, he was honoured by the university. Rajat Sharma spoke at length about his life, recalling the struggles of his early years and sharing the story of his popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat. A video of the show was also played during the event.

Remembering the early struggles

Addressing the audience, he said that life on television is very different from real life, which is often far from glamorous. Recalling his early days, he said, "When my life began, it was a life of scarcity. Ten people in my family lived in a 10x10 room in Delhi’s Sabji Mandi market area. We used to sleep on stacked charpoys, and the roof would leak.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma gave a special address on 'My Life, My Story' at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar.

There were no schools like today. We would walk to school in tat-patti houses. At night, when there was no electricity, I used to go to the nearby railway station to study."

Lessons from his father

Rajat Sharma also spoke about everyday challenges, saying that he and his siblings used to fetch water from the street corner. His house had no electricity, and the nearest TV was at a neighbour's home. "Once, a film was playing on Doordarshan on Saturday. I went on Sunday to watch the remaining half, but the neighbours had closed the door. Feeling sad, I returned. My father asked why I was upset. I said I went to watch a Bhagat Singh film, but they didn’t open the door. He told me, "You go to someone's house to watch someone else, do something on your own, so that people see you on TV".

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma felicitated at the event

On meeting Arun Jaitley

Sharma also spoke about his higher education and meeting former finance minister Arun Jaitley. He said, "I got good marks and secured admission in Shri Ram College. When I went to pay the fees, I was three rupees short. Suddenly, someone placed his hand on my shoulder. It was Arun Jaitley. His hand stayed on my shoulder until he left."

Rajat Sharma on hard work and perseverance

Sharma emphasised that nothing in life comes easily. "Obstacles will come in your life, but you must face them with strength," he said.

He shared the full story behind launching his popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat, describing in detail how the planning began, how the first episode was shot, and the journey of the show from inception to becoming a household name.