I have seen Emergency days...no one should preach me on freedom of expression: Rajat Sharma at Hindu College

New Delhi: Delhi University's Hindu College on Tuesday (April 18) organised the 'COMPASS-2023' programme wherein India TV's chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma was invited as the chief guest. The programme was named 'Learning With Legends'. In this programme, he narrated many heard and unheard stories about India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat.' During this, Rajat Sharma shared some incidents related to his life during the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led Congress government.

Addressing the students, Mr Sharma revealed a story related to the Emergency, which he claimed that he does not share very often. When the Emergency was imposed in 1975, I was part of the student movement that fought for the freedom of expression. Usually, I do not share these things, but during that time all the leaders were put in jail. Newspapers were censored... sloganeering was not allowed on the street and all the student leaders were arrested and put in jails," he said. "At the age of 16-17 (during the Emergency), I had started a newspaper named 'Mashal' which was in the form of a pamphlet," Mr Sharma added.

Speaking at the programme, Rajat Sharma further stated that he along with Vijay Kumar Goel (now BJP leader) used to distribute those pamphlets at people's homes. "One day the police raided, I was caught and tortured for three days. so we know what freedom of the press is...Censorship was imposed on the newspapers. Then I started a newspaper; was beaten up by the police and spent 10 months in jail.... so, no one should explain freedom of expression to me," he remarked.

