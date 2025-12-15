Rajat Sharma motivates graduates during Parul University convocation: 'There are no shortcuts to success' More than 16,000 students graduated this year, and the 9th convocation ceremony witnessed the presence of 12,000 graduates from across all disciplines, and more than 23,000 guests, including the students, parents, friends, and family members.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Monday attended the 9th Convocation ceremony of Parul University. During the event, Rajat Sharma delivered an inspiring speech, emphasising the importance of public responsibility, ethics, and truth as they step into the next phase of their lives.

The ceremony was also graced by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, Olympic boxing legend MC Mary Kom, entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh, and tennis icon Sania Mirza, who joined Rajat Sharma as Chief Guest and Guests of Honour.

Addressing the graduating students, Rajat Sharma shared lessons drawn from decades in journalism, stressing integrity and resilience. "Challenges will come. There will be battles. You will experience pain and suffering. But the key is to never lose that smile from your face," he said.

Rajat Sharma also said there are no shortcuts to success, and even if the procedure is long, it will be worth it. "Whenever in life you come across a person from whom you can learn, like Mary Kom, Vineeta Singh, or Sania Mirza, take that opportunity," is what he advised the students.

Parul University marked the farewell of its Graduating Class of 2025 with a grand convocation ceremony that brought together eminent national leaders, celebrated icons, and thousands of students and parents on campus. The event symbolised both the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of new journeys for the graduates.

This year, over 16,000 students graduated, while around 12,000 graduates participated in the ceremony across disciplines. The convocation was attended by more than 23,000 people, including parents, families, and well-wishers.

At this year's convocation ceremony, the university also recognised a socially relevant initiative that has positively impacted communities. Parul University worked with rural women artisans to produce more than 16,000 handcrafted Khadi scarves for the graduating students. In addition to providing an income source to the women, it enhanced their skill levels. It also helped preserve the heritage of Khadi India while advancing rural livelihoods as well as furthering the country's 'Vocal for Local' and ‘Make in India’ campaigns.

The university felicitated 104 Gold Medalists and 44 Certificate of Merit awardees for academic excellence. The prestigious President's Medal was conferred on three distinguished alumni for professional excellence and three startups for entrepreneurial innovation. Furthermore, the event also recognised a distinguished cohort of 135 PhD scholars and presented them with awards for their excellent research achievements and academic excellence.

Mary Kom carried forward the tremendous energy of the event with her inspirational presence. During her exclusive talk session, she shared, "Confidence is something we cannot take from others, we cannot buy it. You have to build it on your own. If you don't build your confidence, then what will you achieve?"

"It's easy to count on fingers how much you’ve won, but when you count it physically and mentally, it's very hard. Similarly, the students sitting here, earning a degree is not an easy job, and you have done it all brilliantly, in different departments. I'm so glad to be a part of this celebration of this success. This is just the beginning. You might think you’ve done it all and it’s over, but it’s not. It’s just a beginning, and now you’ll be faced with lots of challenges, and all that matters is how you overcome it. Your future is just starting," she said.

Vineeta Singh brought a huge dose of entrepreneurial motivation and encouragement to the students. She encouraged the students to create something valuable through their creativity and hard work. Her advice to the students was, "Failure is the entry fee you need to pay for success. We have to pay it all the time."

"It’s not about the destination. It’s about the journey. There is no such thing as a loss. Only those who believe they have lost or lose. I want you all to take a moment and breathe. Breathe because you also have to remember you come from a country that is built on creating solutions from scratch, hard work, and dedication," she added.

Sania Mirza spoke about how important it is to be dedicated to your career and be able to balance your life, and to keep fighting through obstacles. She said, "You are stepping into a very new and probably very scary possibility."

Additionally, she also advised the students, "It is important to always remember that no matter how many failures you face, no matter how many rejections you face, there will always be a next day as long as you want one. Sports taught me that life lesson."

Further, she left the students with a simple message to respect parents and that we are nothing without them. She also said, "Achieve whatever and whenever it is that you decide to dream. No matter what you decide your dream will be, you are the future of our country."

Dr Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, gave a keynote address during the convocation ceremony that encouraged the graduates. "Remember that belief can exist even when answers do not. Remember that growth takes time. And remember that as long as you are willing to learn, adapt, and persevere, possibility remains alive. Wherever life takes you, carry this belief with you: Yahan Possible Hai. Your dreams are possible. Your journey is valid. Your future is still unfolding," he said.

The 9th Convocation concluded on an emotional note, as students celebrated the end of one chapter while embracing the promise of another.