Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Rajat Sharma-led NBDA delegation meets PM Modi, discusses challenges before 'News' genre in digital era

NBDA delegation, led by its President Rajat Sharma, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed the challenges before the 'News' genre in the digital era.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 20:41 IST
A delegation of News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), led by its President Rajat Sharma, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday (August 27) and discussed the constraints, problems and challenges faced in the era of digital revolution which was severely impacting and affecting the growth of the 'News' genre. The delegation headed by Rajat Sharma, the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, also informed the Prime Minister regarding the health of the news broadcast industry.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the meeting.

Who were the members in the delegation?

Among the other members in the delegation who met PM Modi include Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India Ltd, Rahul Joshi, Managing Director TV 18 Broadcast Ltd, Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director TV Today Network Ltd, Dhruba Mukherjee, Director ABP Network Ltd, Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor Zee Media Corporation Ltd, Sanjay Pugalia, Director New Delhi Television Ltd.

Besides them, I. Venkat, Director Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd, R Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director Sun TV Network Ltd, Varun Kohli COO, News Broadcasting Business Bennet Coleman & Co Ltd and Annie Joseph, Secretary General, NBDA also participated in the meeting.

 

