Rajat Sharma inaugurates Senior National Basketball Championship, urges players to boost mental fitness India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma inaugurated the 5th Senior National 3x3 Basketball Championship in New Delhi, highlighting the significance of both physical and mental fitness for players. He called for stronger support systems and job opportunities for athletes after retirement.

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma inaugurated the 5th Senior National 3x3 Basketball Championship on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The tournament has been organised jointly by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA). Matches are being played at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall. The three-day championship features 29 men's teams and 23 women's teams from across the country. Delhi Joint Police Commissioner Madhur Verma was also present at the opening ceremony.

Warm welcome and cultural performance

Notably, Rajat Sharma received a grand welcome upon his arrival at the stadium. A vibrant cultural programme was also presented in his honour, adding colour to the inauguration ceremony. Addressing the players, Rajat Sharma emphasised the importance of physical as well as mental fitness and encouraged them to approach the sport with discipline and focus.

"I want to warmly welcome all of you because you are the real stars today. This is your moment. This sport belongs to you and you deserve the loudest applause. Whenever I watch basketball, I feel that this is a game that demands as much mental fitness as physical fitness. You need quick thinking, control and discipline. Everyone needs more mental fitness and basketball is the best sport for it," Rajat Sharma added.

Rajat Sharma calls for better career opportunities for players

Rajat Sharma urged that basketball be taken to a level where players receive employment opportunities even after retirement. He said sports should create a livelihood pathway for athletes beyond the court. Rajat Sharma also added that players must treat their bodies with utmost respect and care, saying, "Nurture your body like a temple and worship it."