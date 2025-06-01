Rajat Sharma attends Rotary District Assembly session, speaks on Army's valour, Pakistan and Aap Ki Adalat India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, speaking at the Rotary District Assembly, praised the bravery of the Indian Army and highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism, especially in relation to Pakistan.

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the Rotary District Assembly session on Sunday. During his address, he spoke openly about Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the country's popular television show Aap Ki Adalat.

Salute to the Army's bravery

In his speech, Rajat Sharma said, "I would like to salute the valour and bravery of our country's army. The brave soldiers of our army have given this message to everyone that now India will not fear anyone. If anyone dares to raise his eyes towards India, we will enter their homes and kill them."

He added, "It is my good fortune that through Aap Ki Adalat, I got a chance to meet different people in the last 32 years. I got a chance to assess the conditions in the country today. In 2009, when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and he came to Aap Ki Adalat, before that the 26/11 attack had taken place. Hundreds of people were killed in this terrorist attack. For 24 hours, it was not known who these people were. Whether it was a gang war or a terrorist attack. It was a big challenge for the country."

Rajat Sharma speaks at the Rotary district Assembly Session.

"Now India sends missiles, not dossiers"

Referring to the show, Rajat Sharma recalled asking PM Modi how he would have responded to the 26/11 attacks if he had been in power. "He had said that Pakistan should be responded to in its own language. They should be attacked inside their homes. He had said that we go to America crying, we should stop sending love letters to Pakistan. The same thing happened, now India does not send dossiers, now it sends missiles."

Speaking about the air strike after the Pulwama terror attack, Rajat Sharma said that when PM Modi was asked about his strategy, he responded that since India had attacked from the ground during the previous surgical strike, Pakistan had deployed tanks. "But we attacked from above in the name of Bajrangbali."

Rajat Sharma also quoted PM Modi on Pakistan's nuclear threats: "When I went to Lahore, I checked their bombs. They don't have anything." Sharma added, "He did what he said. What the Indian Army did today, it is clear that we are not going to be afraid of their threat of nuclear bombs. They used to give the shield of nuclear bombs to the terrorists."

On his recent show with Adnan Sami

Rajat Sharma reflected on India's current stance, saying, "Now if there is a terrorist attack on India, neither international borders nor nuclear bombs will be seen. This is India's new policy, the valour and bravery of the army."

He mentioned a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat featuring singer Adnan Sami, whose father was an officer in the Pakistan Army during the 1971 war. Rajat Sharma said he asked Sami about the functioning of the Pakistan Army. Sami replied, "The Pakistan Army also does farming. Soap is also made. The Pakistan Army does all the work except the work that a soldier should do. Every country in the world has its own army. Pakistan is the only country which has an army, it has its own country. This is the difference."

Rajat Sharma speaks at the Rotary district Assembly Session.

Sami also said that the Kashmir issue is a "gold mine" for the Pakistan Army and that as long as the issue persists, the army's earnings will continue. Rajat Sharma noted that Sami pointed out the Pakistan Army's internal unrest and imbalance in power among its different branches.

India's message to Pakistan

Rajat Sharma quoted PM Modi's recent statement: "I would ask the people of Pakistan to think about the path they are taking. This is the message for the coming days." He added, "I believe that if anything is done in the future in Pakistan, it will be divided into four parts and its land has already started to be built."

Behind the scenes of Aap Ki Adalat

Rajat Sharma emphasised the hard work required to produce Aap Ki Adalat. "Through this, I have got a chance to write history. I try to ask those questions which are in the mind of the public who come to Aap Ki Adalat. Not those questions which are in my mind. As an editor, my questions may be different, but when you ask the questions of the public, it is a different experience."

He advised broadcasters, "When you invite a guest, do not insult him, but respect him. It is not our tradition to insult a guest."

The role of Rotary in society

On being asked about the role Rotary can play in the country's current situation, Rajat Sharma responded, "I know so much about Rotary that the people of Rotary spend money from their own pockets in social work to help people. This is the biggest thing. Our country is saved because of organizations like Rotary. There is no dearth of people who are trying to divide this country and spread hatred, but organizations like Rotary do not ask for help from anyone. They take out money from their own pockets and spend it for others. There can be no greater charity than this."

Personal reflections

Rajat Sharma shared that he grew up in poverty, living with 10 people in a 10x10 room. "At that time, milk powder cans used to come from America. We used to mix that milk powder in water and drink it for many days." He spoke about receiving a scholarship of Rs. 10 a month, which, along with tutoring, helped him continue his studies. "This was not any government help. This was not any religious help. A businessman like you helped me by earning money, due to which I was able to study and today I am standing in front of you people."

Should Rajat Sharma be interviewed on his own show?

When asked if he should be interviewed in his own court, Rajat Sharma said, "Salman Khan always says that one day I will tell you in your court..."

Rajat Sharma speaks at the Rotary district Assembly Session.

Most influential guests

Rajat Sharma recalled being most influenced by Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Imran Khan, then a cricketer. "He was very handsome. I had also shot with him. His personality came out in the program. He is very humble and quick-witted. Doing a show with Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was a big honour."

He also spoke about Salman Khan's appearance, where the actor answered questions on the blackbuck case, road accident, and Aishwarya Rai. Rajat Sharma added that the 2014 episode with Narendra Modi, then the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, became the most-watched show in the program's history.

On the possibility of Pakistan merging with India

When asked about the idea of Pakistan merging with India, Rajat Sharma said, "It is not easy to say that we will get that country. Pakistan is not alone. China is supporting it. India is very strong today. India's policy has never been to occupy any country. I feel that we should stay away from them. The kind of people they are."

Are guests informed of the questions in advance?

Addressing a common query, Rajat Sharma said, "No political leader or superstar is ever told what the questions are going to be and what the topic will be. 99.9 percent of the people are not told what the questions will be."

He shared one exception: "We were shooting the 50th episode of Aap Ki Adalat. We needed a big guest. Till that time, we had not interviewed anyone from the film industry, so we approached Rajesh Khanna ji. He said he would come on the show, but asked for the questions in advance. He said, 'Sharma sahab, I have spoken dialogues written by others all my life. I will speak my dialogues on your show.' So I had to share two-three questions. But his dialogue delivery made that show a very big show."