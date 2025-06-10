Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 10, 2025 A bride and contract killers allegedly murdered her husband in Meghalaya, while India's EAM visits Europe to bolster ties and counter terrorism, and J&K leaders address local issues like Amarnath Yatri care, tourism, and rail connectivity.

New Delhi:

Bride Sonam and three contract killers allegedly murdered her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their Meghalaya honeymoon, throwing his body into a gorge in a plot orchestrated with her lover, Raj Kushwaha.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is visiting Belgium, the EU, and France from June 8-14, 2025, to strengthen strategic partnerships and reiterate India's stance against terrorism.

Mehbooba Mufti urged locals in Pahalgam to care for Amarnath Yatris and reopen tourist spots, while Farooq Abdullah highlighted the benefits of the Vande Bharat Express from Srinagar to Katra.

