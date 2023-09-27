Exposed: Video reveals PM Modi didn't use envelope for donation at Bhilwara temple as claimed by priest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Scrrenshot of the video showing PM Modi donating at Bhilwara temple.

A video has emerged on Wednesday contradicting a priest's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used an envelope for his donation during his visit to the Devnarayan Temple in Bhilwara earlier this year. According to the temple's priest, "When the donation box was opened, Rs 21 came out of the envelope." The visit had garnered significant attention as PM Modi paid his respects at the temple during the grand celebration of Lord Devnarayan's 1111th birth anniversary.

The video, captured by a devotee present at the temple during the visit, clearly shows Prime Minister Modi making his offering to the deity without the use of an envelope. The footage has sparked a debate about the authenticity of the priest's earlier claim that PM Modi had placed his donation inside an envelope.

The visit itself was a momentous occasion for the town of Bhilwara, as it marked the presence of PM on such a significant day of celebration. As PM Modi walked through the temple, he performed rituals, offered prayers, and eventually made a donation as a gesture of respect and devotion.

Claim

The temple's priests initially claimed that the Prime Minister had placed his donation inside an envelope, sparking a heartwarming narrative of PM Modi's humble and thoughtful act. This story quickly spread throughout Bhilwara, earning the Prime Minister admiration and respect for his reverence and generosity.

Actual video

However, the newly surfaced video has revealed that PM Modi did not use an envelope for his donation. The discrepancy between the video evidence and the priest's account has left many wondering about the accuracy of the initial claim.

In light of this revelation, discussions have emerged about the intentions behind the priest's statement and the impact of this revelation on the perception of PM Modi's visit to the Devnarayan Temple.

While some view this incident as a simple misunderstanding or an exaggeration of a well-intentioned act, others have expressed concern about the importance of maintaining accuracy and truthfulness in such matters.

Bhilwara's continued respect for PM Modi

The town of Bhilwara continues to hold PM Modi in high regard, appreciating his visit to the Devnarayan Temple as a symbol of faith and devotion. Nevertheless, this incident serves as a reminder that even the smallest details can have a significant impact, emphasising the value of transparency and honesty in public narratives.

