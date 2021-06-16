Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan further relaxes lockdown restrictions, allows more activities

With a dip in the number of coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has eased further lockdown restrictions. Earlier, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had asked officials to prepare a roadmap for reviving the tourism sector while utilising the budget allocated to the Tourism Department. In a review meeting of the Tourism Department, Gehlot stressed on the effective marketing of key tourist destinations, fairs and festivals of the state at the international level.

The Home Department released a revised set of guidelines on Tuesday, providing further relaxation in the 'three-layer public discipline lockdown 2.0.

Here's what is now allowed in Rajasthan/what remains restricted

Shopping malls, gyms, restaurants and sports complexes will open from Wednesday for restricted hours

Monuments, art and culture places, and hotels providing in-house services will open

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed

Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes or malls can open from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 4 pm

Facility of dining in all restaurants will be allowed from 9 am to 4 pm with 50 per cent capacity

Home delivery facility by restaurants will be allowed till 10 pm and take-away from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday

Hotel operators will now be able to provide service to their in-house guests

Stadiums, gyms and yoga centres will open from Monday to Saturday between 6 am and 4 pm

All permitted markets and commercial establishments, which were allowed from Monday to Friday, will now be allowed to be open from Monday to Saturday

On weekdays, there will be a public discipline curfew from 5 pm to 5 am

The public discipline weekend curfew will continue from 5 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Monday

In all such government and private offices with staffers less than 10, the entire staff will be allowed to function from their workplace

In case of more than 10 staff members, 50 per cent of them will be allowed

City and mini busses will operate from 5 am to 5 pm

Metro rail will begin operating from today

Passengers will not be allowed to travel standing

A separate guideline will be issued by the Department of Art and Culture for all tourist places, monuments related to art and culture

