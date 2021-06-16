Rajasthan further relaxes lockdown restrictions, allows more activities

With a dip in the number of coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has eased further lockdown restrictions. Earlier, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had asked officials to prepare a roadmap for reviving the tourism sector while utilising the budget allocated to the Tourism Department. In a review meeting of the Tourism Department, Gehlot stressed on the effective marketing of key tourist destinations, fairs and festivals of the state at the international level.
The Home Department released a revised set of guidelines on Tuesday, providing further relaxation in the 'three-layer public discipline lockdown 2.0.
Here's what is now allowed in Rajasthan/what remains restricted
- Shopping malls, gyms, restaurants and sports complexes will open from Wednesday for restricted hours
- Monuments, art and culture places, and hotels providing in-house services will open
- Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed
- Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes or malls can open from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 4 pm
- Facility of dining in all restaurants will be allowed from 9 am to 4 pm with 50 per cent capacity
- Home delivery facility by restaurants will be allowed till 10 pm and take-away from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday
- Hotel operators will now be able to provide service to their in-house guests
- Stadiums, gyms and yoga centres will open from Monday to Saturday between 6 am and 4 pm
- All permitted markets and commercial establishments, which were allowed from Monday to Friday, will now be allowed to be open from Monday to Saturday
- On weekdays, there will be a public discipline curfew from 5 pm to 5 am
- The public discipline weekend curfew will continue from 5 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Monday
- In all such government and private offices with staffers less than 10, the entire staff will be allowed to function from their workplace
- In case of more than 10 staff members, 50 per cent of them will be allowed
- City and mini busses will operate from 5 am to 5 pm
- Metro rail will begin operating from today
- Passengers will not be allowed to travel standing
- A separate guideline will be issued by the Department of Art and Culture for all tourist places, monuments related to art and culture