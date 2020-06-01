Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan to appoint 'swasthya mitras' in villages

The Rajasthan government will appoint ‘swasthya mitras’ in all villages to advice people against falling into any kind of addiction, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the minister.

They will be appointed under the Nirogi Rajasthan campaign and offer services for free, the minister said.

Sharma said a ‘swasthya mitra’ will be a healthy person of over 40 years of age.

Block medical officers will select them in collaboration with the PHC in-charge concerned.

The minister said a special attention is being paid to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state. He directed to improve the condition of delivery centres and newborn care units.

