Rajasthan schools for classes 10 to 12 likely to reopen from November 2

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan schools may open from Nov 2 for Classes 10 to 12

Schools in Rajasthan are likely to reopen from November 2, for Classes 10 to 12, officials have confirmed. Schools in the state have been closed for the last seven months in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. A ready proposal to the state government was sent by the State Education Department three days back. The proposal for reopening schools for senior classes from November 2 is now awaiting the response from the state government, state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said.

The senior classes will be opening in the first phase.

"A detailed SOP has been drafted in this context and sent to the state government as well. Our worry is to ensure that the schools are being run for 150 days at least which is the minimum requirement for operating one academic school session," he said, adding that zero academic sessions are nowhere on our minds.

The SOPs include guidelines for teachers and students which include sanitisation of school furniture, stationery, toilets, water tanks etc, arrangement for washing hands, using own pens, books, and notebooks, eating home-cooked meals, drinking water in their own bottles etc.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage