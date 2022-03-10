In shocking remark, minister calls Rajasthan 'men's state' over being top in rape cases | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Thursday gave a shocker as he called Rajasthan, a 'men's state'. During an address in the Rajasthan assembly, where he was 'explaining the reason' why Rajasthan is number one in rape crimes. Dhariwal said, "We are number one in rape cases, what are the reasons for these rape cases now? Somewhere there is a mistake. Anyway, Rajasthan has been a men's state, now what to do with it?"

His remark made many ministers and Congress MLAs laugh. No one even interrupted Dhariwal, who was replying to a debate on the demands for grants of police and jails in the Assembly on Wednesday night.

Dhariwal said: "Look at the cases of rape, the figures of rape and rape with murder are different. Rajasthan is at number 11 in rape with murder. Uttar Pradesh is at number one in rape with murder. Madhya Pradesh is on two, Assam on three, Maharashtra at number four, Orissa at number five...."

"Rajasthan is at number one in the case of rape, there is no doubt about it. Uttar Pradesh is at number two, Madhya Pradesh at number three, Assam at number five and Haryana at number six. The wrong figures given by BJP regarding this have been rectified," he added.

Surprisingly, Dhariwal made the statement when there were three women ministers in the government.

The Opposition MLAs were not present in the House at the time when the Parliamentary Affairs Minister made the statement.

The BJP MLAs had walked out of the House as soon as Dhariwal started replying and no one objected to the statement made in the absence of the Opposition.

(With IANS inputs)

