Rajasthan Civic Polls: Counting of votes begins | LIVE

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan Civic body elections vote counting (Representational image)

The counting of votes has begun for 49 urban civic bodies in Rajasthan. The polling was held on Saturday to elect more than 2,000 ward councillors in 49 municipal bodies. The results will be announced later in the day.2105 seats of ward councillors are up for grabs. It was recorded that 72 per cent voters exrecised their right to voter. Ajmer recorded the maximum voter turnout of almost 92 per cent while lowest voter turnout was recorded in Udaipur. The voter turnout in Udaipur Municipal Corporation was recorded to be 53 per cent.

"The counting began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements," an official of the state election commission said. He was quoted by PTI.

Here are the LIVE updates:

8:00 am - Counting of votes begins