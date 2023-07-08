Rajasthan: Jharkhand Mahadev Temple implements 'dress code' for devotees, no mini-skirt, ripped jeans allowed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Board of trustees set up a banner at the temple

Jharkhand Mahadev Temple in Jaipur implemented a dress code for both men and women entering the premises of the temple. The temple has asked devotees to refrain from wearing ripped jeans, shorts, frocks, night suits, and mini-skirts. "It is a good decision. It will promote our Sanatan culture. It should be implemented in other temples as well," says a devotee, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

The board of trustees set up a banner at the temple, expressing that people wearing such clothes wouldn't be permitted entry and they would have to offer prayers outside the premises.

President of Jharkhand Mahadev Sanctuary, Jayprakash Somani, said the orders have been passed after numerous devotees complained that visiting the temple in torn pants and smaller than normal skirts was against Indian culture.

According to the management, visitors to the temple should dress "decently."

The management of the well-known "Bawe Wali Mata" temple in Jammu and Kashmir implemented a dress code on Thursday, advising visitors to dress "decently," cover their heads and avoid wearing shorts, mini-skirts, ripped jeans, or capri pants on the premises.

Earlier, the Khatu Shyam temple committee in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district established a dress code that stipulates that devotees must visit the temple in appropriate attire and must not wear shorts or ripped jeans. A standard expressing the clothing regulations has been set up right outside the temple premises.

The banner said that devotees should come to the temple in only "decent" clothes that cover their bodies properly. According to the news agency ANI, devotees have been urged not to wear shorts, such as half-pants, Bermudas, a mini skirt, ripped jeans, or night suits, to the temple. That's what the standard expresses assuming any fan is wearing 'unseemly' clothes, they should offer their requests from outside the sanctuary.

