Rajasthan: Heatwave warning issued for Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions on THESE dates

Rajasthan: Several areas of Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Bikaner are expected to witness scorching heat and heatwave in the next two days. The weather office on Friday issued a heatwave warning for divisions. As per the warning, the maximum temperature could soar above 45 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature can rise to...

On Thursday, the maximum temperature breached 44 degrees Celsius at a few places in the Jodhpur division. As per the Meteorological (MeT) Centre Jaipur, the max temp can rise by another 1-2 degrees in the next 48 hours.

Heatwave from...

As per a report of PTI, most parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner in western Rajasthan are likely to reel under a heat wave from May 12-13, during which the maximum temperature could likely soar above 45 degrees Celsius, a weather department official said.

Most parts of eastern Rajasthan could witness the mercury hovering between 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in the next two days, he added.

Rain to bring respite

He further informed that the temperatures are expected to recede from Monday as the development of a new western disturbance in the region is predicted. Due to the western disturbance, the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions including the Shekhawati region are likely to experience strong thunderstorms and gusty winds during the afternoon from May 13-14, the officials informed.

Thunderstorms and rain are predicted to hit western Rajasthan on May 15-16 leading to a dip of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the mercury.

