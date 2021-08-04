Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: Dramatic rescue operation of 40 passengers stuck in a bus in overflowing stream | WATCH VIDEO

Following incessant rainfall which has caused flooding in many areas in Rajasthan, a state roadways bus carrying 40 passengers was stuck in an overflowing stream in Kota's Itawa area. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team along with state adminitration officials however reached the spot and carried out a risky rescue operation which was caught on camera.

In a video, it is seen that the rescue officials are trying to make a chain and pull the passengers one after another from the bus which looks like clinching onto the road by a thread.

Continuous rains in the state has caused flooding in many areas in the Hadauti region and cut off road connectivity to over 100 villages.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said rescue and relief works were being conducted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the SDRF and that if required, the help of Indian Army will be taken.

"Heavy rains have created a flood situation in some areas of Kota, Baran, Bundi and Jhalawar. Instructions have been given to administration regarding relief and rescue operations," Gehlot tweeted on Wednesday.

In Dholpur, the Chambal river was flowing above the danger mark. In Bharatpur, heavy rains led to flooding in some areas. The chief minister said the administration in Dholpur and Bharatpur districts has been put on alert.

According to the meteorological department, many areas in eastern parts of the state have received heavy rains in the last few days. Road connectivity to more than 100 villages in the region was cut off, officials said. In Baran and nearby areas, extremely heavy rains have occurred.

SDRF commandant Pankaj Chaudhary said their teams have been deployed in flooded areas in districts such as Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Karauli.

Several areas in Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Kota and Bundi received extremely heavy rains and several other areas received heavy to very heavy rains till Wednesday morning. The highest of 280 mm rains occurred in Khatoli (Kota), followed by Bundi 258 mm.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas in eastern Rajasthan districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

