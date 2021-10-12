Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajasthan Education minister quotes controversy: 'More quarrels in schools due to more number of women staff'

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra is once again in the news. But for wrong reasons. During a program organised on the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Dotasra said that 'more quarrels in the schools are the result of more number of women staff'

Dotasara participated in the 'Sashakt Girl Child - Empowering Rajasthan' program in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said his government will urge Governor Kalraj Mishra to return the marriage bill passed by the state Assembly recently and re-examine it. He said after consultation with lawyers, it will be considered whether to take the Rajasthan Compulsory Marriage Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2021 forward or not.

Addressing a programme on International Girl Child Day, Gehlot said, "There has been a controversy in the country that this law will encourage child marriage. We decided that it was not a question of our reputation. We will request the governor to return the law we have passed."

Latest India News