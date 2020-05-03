Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 31 new cases, state's tally rises to 2803; death toll at 70 

Sunday, May 03, 2020
     
After 31 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2803. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 969 confirmed infections.

New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2020 11:40 IST
After 31 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2803. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 969 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,803 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 12,296, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 103
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 103
Bhilwara 33
Banswara 61
Bikaner  37
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 20
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 969
Jaisalmer 34
Jhunjhunu 40
Jodhpur 279
Jhalawar 20
Karauli 3
Kota 114
Nagaur 71
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 2
Tonk 104
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

India coronavirus positive cases are nearing 40,000-mark as total confirmed patients in the country are now at 39,980 including 1,301 deaths while 10,633 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

