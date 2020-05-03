Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 31 new cases, state's tally rises to 2803; death toll at 70

After 31 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2803. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 969 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,803 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 12,296, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

District Number of Cases Ajmer 103 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 103 Bhilwara 33 Banswara 61 Bikaner 37 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 20 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 969 Jaisalmer 34 Jhunjhunu 40 Jodhpur 279 Jhalawar 20 Karauli 3 Kota 114 Nagaur 71 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 2 Tonk 104 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

India coronavirus positive cases are nearing 40,000-mark as total confirmed patients in the country are now at 39,980 including 1,301 deaths while 10,633 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

