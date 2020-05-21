Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 83 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 6098; death toll at 150

After 83 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 6,098 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1,673 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 6,098 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 39,297 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|233
|Alwar
|33
|Bharatpur
|123
|Bhilwara
|43
|Banswara
|68
|Bikaner
|41
|Barmer
|17
|Churu
|33
|Dausa
|32
|Dholpur
|24
|Dungarpur
|36
|Jaipur
|1,673
|Jaisalmer
|47
|Jhunjhunu
|54
|Jodhpur
|986
|Jhalawar
|48
|Karauli
|9
|Kota
|319
|Nagaur
|158
|Pali
|113
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|26
|Tonk
|144
|Udaipur
|336
|Italian
|2
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.1 lakh mark taking positive patients toll at 1,12,359 including 3,435 deaths and 45,300 have recovered, according to Health Ministry's figures released on Thursday.