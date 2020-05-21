Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 83 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 6098; death toll at 150

After 83 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 6,098 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1,673 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 6,098 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 39,297 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 233 Alwar 33 Bharatpur 123 Bhilwara 43 Banswara 68 Bikaner 41 Barmer 17 Churu 33 Dausa 32 Dholpur 24 Dungarpur 36 Jaipur 1,673 Jaisalmer 47 Jhunjhunu 54 Jodhpur 986 Jhalawar 48 Karauli 9 Kota 319 Nagaur 158 Pali 113 Pratapgarh 4 Sikar 26 Tonk 144 Udaipur 336 Italian 2

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.1 lakh mark taking positive patients toll at 1,12,359 including 3,435 deaths and 45,300 have recovered, according to Health Ministry's figures released on Thursday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage