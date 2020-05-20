Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 61 fresh cases, state's tally mounts to 5906; death toll at 143

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
After 61 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5,906 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1,642 confirmed infections.

New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2020 10:29 IST
After 61 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5,906 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1,642 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 5,906 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35,058 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 233
Alwar 33
Bharatpur 123
Bhilwara 43
Banswara 68
Bikaner  41
Barmer 17
Churu 33
Dausa 32
Dholpur 24
Dungarpur 36
Jaipur 1642
Jaisalmer 47
Jhunjhunu 54
Jodhpur 986
Jhalawar 48
Karauli 9
Kota 319
Nagaur 158
Pali 113
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 26
Tonk 144
Udaipur 336
Italian  2

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,06,750 while the death toll has notched up to 3,303. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been almost 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has increased by 140. 

