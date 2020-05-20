Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 61 fresh cases, state's tally mounts to 5906; death toll at 143

After 61 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5,906 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1,642 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 5,906 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35,058 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 233 Alwar 33 Bharatpur 123 Bhilwara 43 Banswara 68 Bikaner 41 Barmer 17 Churu 33 Dausa 32 Dholpur 24 Dungarpur 36 Jaipur 1642 Jaisalmer 47 Jhunjhunu 54 Jodhpur 986 Jhalawar 48 Karauli 9 Kota 319 Nagaur 158 Pali 113 Pratapgarh 4 Sikar 26 Tonk 144 Udaipur 336 Italian 2

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,06,750 while the death toll has notched up to 3,303. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been almost 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has increased by 140.

