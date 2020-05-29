Friday, May 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 91 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,158; death toll at 182

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 91 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,158; death toll at 182

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 8,158 after 91 new cases were reported on Friday, the State Health Department said. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2020 12:26 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 91 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,158; death toll at 182

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 8,158 after 91 new cases were reported on Friday, the State Health Department said. Of the total cases, currently, 3121 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 4,855 patients have so far recovered from the infection, 182 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far.​ 

With the latest updates, Jaipur has the highest number of positive cases at 1,921.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 318
Alwar 53
Banswara 85
Baran 8
Bharatpur 167
Bhilwara 135
Bikaner  103
Barmer 92
Chittorgarh 175
Churu 96
Dausa 50
Dholpur 50
Dungarpur 333
Hanumangarh 24
Jaipur 1921
Jaisalmer 68
Jalore 155
Jhunjhunu 109
Jodhpur 1375
Jhalawar 246
Karauli 12
Kota 424
Nagaur 437
Pali 413
Pratapgarh 13
Rajsamand 135
Sawai Madhopur 20
Sikar 174
Sirohi 142
Tonk 163
Udaipur 528

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.65 lakh mark as positive patients' toll surge to 1,65,799 including 4,706 deaths and 71,106 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. This is the last week of the two-week extended lockdown period which will end on May 31, however, the lockdown is further expected to be extended but may come with more relaxations.

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X