Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 91 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,158; death toll at 182

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 8,158 after 91 new cases were reported on Friday, the State Health Department said. Of the total cases, currently, 3121 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 4,855 patients have so far recovered from the infection, 182 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far.​

With the latest updates, Jaipur has the highest number of positive cases at 1,921.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 318 Alwar 53 Banswara 85 Baran 8 Bharatpur 167 Bhilwara 135 Bikaner 103 Barmer 92 Chittorgarh 175 Churu 96 Dausa 50 Dholpur 50 Dungarpur 333 Hanumangarh 24 Jaipur 1921 Jaisalmer 68 Jalore 155 Jhunjhunu 109 Jodhpur 1375 Jhalawar 246 Karauli 12 Kota 424 Nagaur 437 Pali 413 Pratapgarh 13 Rajsamand 135 Sawai Madhopur 20 Sikar 174 Sirohi 142 Tonk 163 Udaipur 528

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.65 lakh mark as positive patients' toll surge to 1,65,799 including 4,706 deaths and 71,106 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. This is the last week of the two-week extended lockdown period which will end on May 31, however, the lockdown is further expected to be extended but may come with more relaxations.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage