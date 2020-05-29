Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 91 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,158; death toll at 182

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 8,158 after 91 new cases were reported on Friday, the State Health Department said. Of the total cases, currently, 3121 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 4,855 patients have so far recovered from the infection, 182 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far.
With the latest updates, Jaipur has the highest number of positive cases at 1,921.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|318
|Alwar
|53
|Banswara
|85
|Baran
|8
|Bharatpur
|167
|Bhilwara
|135
|Bikaner
|103
|Barmer
|92
|Chittorgarh
|175
|Churu
|96
|Dausa
|50
|Dholpur
|50
|Dungarpur
|333
|Hanumangarh
|24
|Jaipur
|1921
|Jaisalmer
|68
|Jalore
|155
|Jhunjhunu
|109
|Jodhpur
|1375
|Jhalawar
|246
|Karauli
|12
|Kota
|424
|Nagaur
|437
|Pali
|413
|Pratapgarh
|13
|Rajsamand
|135
|Sawai Madhopur
|20
|Sikar
|174
|Sirohi
|142
|Tonk
|163
|Udaipur
|528
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.65 lakh mark as positive patients' toll surge to 1,65,799 including 4,706 deaths and 71,106 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. This is the last week of the two-week extended lockdown period which will end on May 31, however, the lockdown is further expected to be extended but may come with more relaxations.