Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 3 killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

3 killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

Three people were killed and as many injured on Saturday in an accident in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said. The accident occurred near the Jalia checkpost when a car coming from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: February 08, 2020 17:53 IST
3 killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan
Image Source : PTI

3 killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Three people were killed and as many injured on Saturday in an accident in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said.  The accident occurred near the Jalia checkpost when a car coming from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh rammed into a stationary truck.

Two people died on the spot while one more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghisulal of the Nimbahera police station.

He said three people injured in the accident were referred to Udaipur. Two of the deceased were identified as Saurabh and Abdul from Dhulia in Maharashtra, the official added. 

ALSO READ | Rapper Badshah's car meets with an accident. Singer escapes unhurt

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Top News

Latest News