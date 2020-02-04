Rapper Badshah's car meets with an accident. Singer escapes unhurt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rapper Badshah's car meets with an accident

Bollywood rapper Badshah met with an accident on Monday. According to the reports, the singer’s car met with an accident on the National Highway (Rajpura-Sirhind bypass). He was going from Sirhind in Punjab to Delhi. It is said that because of eth fog, 36 cars collided with each other. However, Badshah has escaped with minor injuries. Due to the lights and no signboard near the Sirhind Bypass, the singer's vehicle climbed and collapsed on the slab near the bridge.

The reports also claim a canter filled with some chemical hit an army truck between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh, which caused the accident and piled up nearly 36 cars. During the pile-up, Badshah’s vehicle too was damaged, as per the reports. It is said that because of the airbags in his car, Badshah narrowly escaped. Furthermore, Badshah was shooting with Ammy Virk on a film set wherein the accident took place.

According to media reports, many people have received minor injuries in this accident. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib and Mandi Gobindgarh.

On a related note, just a few days ago, veteran actress Shabana Azmi and husband Javed Akhtar also met with accident. While Akhtar escaped with minor injuries, Shabana Azmi got badly hurt and was rushed to the near by hospital. Then she was sifted to Kokilaben Hospital and underwent treatment for a few days. She returned to her home on Saturday and shared her post-treatment picture.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

