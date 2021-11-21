Inclusion of Dalits in cabinet will send positive message about party, Rajasthan govt: Sachin Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaipur: Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot addresses the press conference ahead the expansion of Rajasthan cabinet ministry

Highlights Rajasthan Cabinet's expansion is scheduled to take place today

A total of 15 MLAs will take oath today including Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs

A list of the 15 MLAs chosen to take the oath was shared by the party on Saturday

With the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for later in the day, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the move and stated that the inclusion of four Dalit ministers in the Cabinet has sent out a positive message about the party and the state government. Speaking to the media persons, Pilot said, "New ministers will be sworn in today. The step taken by the party and leadership after discussions are sending a positive message across the state. We had raised this issue time and again. I am happy that party, high command and state government took cognisance of it."

"4 Dalit Ministers included in the new cabinet. It is a message that AICC, state government and the party wants representation for Dalits, backward and poor. For a long time, there was no Dalit representation in our government, it is now been made up for and they have been included in good numbers," the Congress leader said.

"Representation of tribals has also been included. I think it was a necessary step that has been taken forward by Congress and the state government," he said.

Pilot also informed that the 15 MLAs will take oath at 4 pm today.

Rajasthan Cabinet's expansion is scheduled to take place today with the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers at the Governor's house.

A total of 15 MLAs will take oath today including Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola who will be included in the Cabinet of the Chief Minister after the reshuffle.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of the 15 MLAs chosen to take the oath and also said that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Latest India News