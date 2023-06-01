'Saas-bahu': Rajasthan BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat mocks Congress over ongoing Pilot-Gehlot tussle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes a jibe at Pilot-Gehlot infighting

Rajasthan election: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday took a dig at Congress leaders- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sahicn Pilot over their power-sharing tussle in the grand old party calling them 'saas-bahu' (Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law).

"Many photos showing unity between the two leaders (Pilot and Gehlot) have been released in the four years of this fight between this 'saas-bahu'," Shekhawat mocked.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pilot apparently broke the agreement to remain united which was achieved during the meeting between the two in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Giving an ultimatum to the Gehlot government, Pilot said Wednesday was the last deadline for the government to take action in the corruption cases that took place during the Vasundhara Raje regime.

'Re-announce in a new form': Shekhawat

"There was so much pressure with PM Modi's rally & speech yesterday that Ashok Gehlot was compelled to re-announce one of his own old announcements in a new form. This announcement was made by him during Budget Session," Shekhawat said on Gehlot's announcement of 100 units free power per month to all consumers.

"Did he suddenly have 'Brahma Gyaan' at night? He admitted that he had this idea after the 'mehengai rahat shivir'...," he added.

