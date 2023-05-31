A day after Congress' truce claim, Sachin Pilot issues 'last' ultimatum to Gehlot govt on corruption

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan Congress' truce in trouble

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Days after a crucial meeting of Congress held on Monday in Delhi in which Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal reached a truce between the two rival camps, Pilot once again reiterated his stand against Gehlot government over corruption cases.

"I had given the ultimatum and today is the last day...if it (action) doesn't happen then I will take a call on the future course," Pilot asserted in Tonk on Wednesday.

"We will not make any kind of compromise on the issue of corruption…I had put my points during the meeting with the top leadership in Delhi…Hoping Rajasthan government will take action on the issues raised by me and today is the last day," he added.

"You all know that Congress and Rahul Gandhi have reiterated that there is no compromise on corruption. If someone compromises then, it will not be tolerated. Action must be taken against the corruption that held during Vasundhara ji's regime," he reiterated.

Patience, patience, patience: Gehlot

Earlier on Tuesday, Gehlot expressed the hope that he and his bete noire Sachin Pilot would work together and win the assembly polls in the state later this year, and called upon Congress workers and leaders to exercise "patience" and wait for their opportunity to serve in some capacity.

"I remember the words of Sonia Gandhi who at the Congress convention had asked party workers to have patience and they would get to serve the party in some way. I keep this in my heart and tell partymen to have patience. They would get the opportunity to serve the party in some way. So I call for patience, patience, patience" he said.

He expressed confidence he and Pilot would work together after they agreed on a truce before the party high command.



