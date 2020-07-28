Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan: Gehlot stays firm on July 31 as date for assembly session, sends proposal to Governor

Rajasthan Update: Ashok Gehlot government on Tuesday sent a fresh proposal to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra requesting him to convene assembly session on July 31. The Governor has returned previous two proposals sent by Gehlot government. Rajasthan Government and Rajasthan Governor are currently at odds with each other over the issue of convening session of legislative assembly. As the matter remains unresolved, the political crisis in Rajasthan and the feud between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot remains unresolved.

What's the hurry?

Gehlot appears to be in a stronger position with respect to Sachin Pilot. If assembly session is held, it is likely that Gehlot government will have a close escape and retain grip on power.

However, Gehlot's majority is reported to be wafer-thin, and he is aware of this fact.

If there is a delay in convening assembly session, Gehlot camp potentially becomes vulnerable to political manoeuvres that may see some MLAs joining the rebel faction. It is this why Gehlot is keen on holding assembly session.

Governor's stand:

Governor Kalraj Mishra has earlier said that assembly session could not be convened on 'short notice'. On Monday, Mishra said that Gehlot would have to give a notice of 21 days to convene a session.

However, if Gehlot wants a floor-test, Mishra has maintained that the session can be called sooner.

However, the Governor wants the mention of floor test in the proposal sent by the cabinet.

PTI quoted sources to say that Gehlot has not mentioned floor test in the fresh proposal sent to the Governor. This may be due to the uncertainty surrounding the support he has from the MLAs.

If an assembly session is to be convened, the governor wants,

Video recording and LIVE telecast of the session

Plan from state government as to how social distancing measures will be taken

Whats's the agenda of the session then?

Asked about the agenda of the proposed session, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said it was for the Business Advisory Committee of the assembly to decide.

On social distancing in the Vidhan Sabha to fight coronavirus, the minister said it was for the Speaker to make the arrangements.

"The BJP stands exposed. They are changing their statements," he said, in an apparent reference to the Speaker’s last note. The minister was also dismissive of the 21-day notice requirement.

He said “10 days” have already passed since the government proposed a session and asked why the Governor hadn’t given a date himself.

"We want permission to call the assembly session, which is our right. We don’t want any confrontation with the Governor and we hope that he will give his approval this time,” Khachariyawas told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

“He has no right to be raising queries. Yet we are giving a reply," the minister said.

He said there was no rivalry with the Governor. “He is the head of our family.”

(With PTI inputs)

