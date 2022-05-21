Five arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Five people were arrested for raping a minor in Rajasthan.

Five people were booked from Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday for raping a 14-year-old girl, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on April 6 in the Chitawa police station area when the girl had gone to attend a family function.

The accused threatened her and raped her in the fields. One of the juveniles is the victim's relative, police said. "A case was registered in these regards against five people at the Maroth police station on Friday and the accused are being searched," Kuchaman City Circle Officer Sanjeev Katewa said.

The girl was upset for the past few days and the incident came to light on May 19. Police said the medical examination of the girl was done on Friday night at a government hospital.

