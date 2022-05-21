Saturday, May 21, 2022
     
Five arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Nagaur

A 14-year-old girl was raped in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Friday. Five people have been booked in connection with the incident. 

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1
Jaipur Published on: May 21, 2022 16:40 IST
Five people were arrested for raping a minor in Rajasthan.
Image Source : PTI

Five people were arrested for raping a minor in Rajasthan.

Five people were booked from Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday for raping a 14-year-old girl, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on April 6 in the Chitawa police station area when the girl had gone to attend a family function.

The accused threatened her and raped her in the fields. One of the juveniles is the victim's relative, police said. "A case was registered in these regards against five people at the Maroth police station on Friday and the accused are being searched," Kuchaman City Circle Officer Sanjeev Katewa said.

The girl was upset for the past few days and the incident came to light on May 19. Police said the medical examination of the girl was done on Friday night at a government hospital. 

