Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Main accused Sonam sent to 72-hour transit remand | What we know so far The remand order came on Monday night after Shillong police produced Sonam Raghuvanshi in the District Judge's court. Soon after hearing the arguments from Shillong police, the 72-hour remand was approved.

Ghazipur:

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused of hiring hitmen to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi while they were on honeymoon in Meghalaya, has been sent to a 72-hour transit remand after surrendering in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day.

Sonam will be taken to Meghalaya on Tuesday

Sonam will be taken to Meghalaya by the Meghalaya Police and will be interrogated there. Notably, Meghalaya Police will take Sonam to Patna by road and from there, she will be take to Meghalaya by flight.

Earlier in the day, a court in Madhya Pradesh granted seven days' transit remand of four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case to the Shillong Police. The accused are Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Raj Singh Kushwaha and they will now be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "They were presented before the CJM Judge, and Shillong police got a 7-day transit remand. The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought to Indore from Sagar, Bina (Madhya Pradesh), and will be produced in court on Tuesday. All four will be taken to Shillong by Shillong Police.

What happened in Meghalaya

"Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.

Here’s what post mortem report says

After the arrest of four people in the Indore murder case, Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries.

"Post mortem saying two head injuries with a sharp cutting weapon," Kharkongor said.

Sonam Raghuvansi found near dhaba on Varanasi-Ghazipur main road

Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Earlier, Meghalaya Police visited Sakhi-One Stop Centre in Ghazipur, where Sonam Raghuvanshi, was kept. Afterward, she was taken to the District Hospital for medical examination.

The Madhya Pradesh Police also deployed personnel outside Sonam's residence in Indore.Siyaram Singh, SHO, Banganga Indore, said, "Sonam (Raja's wife) lives here. So people have gathered here, and security has been deployed as a precaution. We are not aware of the details of the case. Meghalaya Police is investigating the case."