Raj Bhavan Election Results LIVE: Will lotus bloom in this seat? Counting begins at 8 am

Puducherry:

The counting of votes for the Raj Bhavan Assembly constituency started at 8 am amid tight security. The key parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The NDA has been exuding confidence retain power again in this seat. The key candidates for the Raj Bhavan seat are VP Ramalingam from BJP, S Karpagavalli from NTK, VJ Chandran from TVK, and Vignesh from DMK.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The key candidates for the Raj Bhavan seat are The key candidates are VP Ramalingam from BJP, S Karpagavalli from NTK, VJ Chandran from TVK, and Vignesh from DMK. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch (VCK), Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), AIAMK, DMK, and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the Union Territory.

Raj Bhavan constituency demographic profile

Raj Bhavan, one of the 30 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry, falls under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency and is a General seat. For the 2026 elections, the constituency has a total of 20,962 registered voters, including 9,587 male voters, 11,369 female voters, and 6 voters from the third gender category.

In comparison, there were 26,329 voters in 2021, 25,713 in 2016, and 24,802 in 2011. The electorate gender ratio has steadily improved over the years, rising to 1,186 in 2026 from 1,153 in 2021, 1,131 in 2016, and 1,134 in 2011. The number of service voters has remained minimal, recorded at 0 in 2021, 3 in 2016, and 1 in 2011.

Raj Bhavan constituency past winners

The constituency has witnessed closely fought elections in the past. In 2021, K. Lakshminarayanan of AINRC won the seat by defeating DMK’s S.P. Sivakumar with a margin of 3,732 votes. In 2016, Lakshminarayanan, then with Congress, secured victory against AIADMK’s P. Kannan by 2,225 votes. Earlier in 2011, he again won as a Congress candidate, defeating M. Saravanakumar of AIADMK by a margin of 7,071 votes, underlining his strong political influence in the constituency.