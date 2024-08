Rainfall forecast: IMD issues orange alert for THESE states today, predicts very light rainfall in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The rains continue to lash parts of the country, with light to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alerts for many states. As per the weather department, light to moderate spell of rainfall at many places accompanied by isolated thunderstorms & lightning are very likely over Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, North & Central Kerala, north interior Tamil Nadu, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, West Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripuraduring night time.

Orange alert

In line with that, the Met Department issued an orange alert with likely very heavy rainfall at isolated places for these states:

Lakshadweep (August 19, 20) Tamil Nadu (August 19) Pudducherry (August 19) Nagaland (August 19) Manipur (August 19) Mizoram (August 19) Tripura (August 19) Jharkhand (August 19, 20) Kerala (August 19, 20) East Uttar Pradesh (August 19, 20) Gangetic West Bengal (August 19, 20)

Moreover, the IMD has also issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand on August 20, 21 and Bihar on August 21, 22.

Rainfall recorded on August 18

Meanwhile, the IMD recorded significant rainfall between 8:50 pm on August 18 to 5:30 am on August 19 at various places. According to IMD observatories, in Gangetic West Bengal, Kolkata (Dum Dum) recorded 7cm rainfall while Kolkata (Alipore) and Diamond Harbour observed 6 and 2 cm rainfall. In West Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly recorded 4cm rainfall and Uttrakhand's Dehradun recorded 2 cm.

Odisha's Jharsuguda & Balasore and Coastal Andhra Pradesh's Tuni recorded 2 cm rainfall each. Maharashtra's Pune recorded 4 cm whereas Manipur's Imphal and South Interior Karnataka's Chitradurga recorded 3cm rainfall each. Ranchi in Jharkhand recorded 2 cm of rainfall.