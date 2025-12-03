Railways to make OTP mandatory for Tatkal tickets booked at reservation counters | Details A recent announcement stated that OTP verification system will soon be introduced at all reservation counters for the remaining trains. Passengers must provide a mobile number when booking Tatkal tickets, and booking will be confirmed only after they successfully verify the OTP sent to that number.

New Delhi:

The Indian Railway Ministry is taking a major step to curb misuse of the Tatkal ticket booking facility by introducing mandatory one-time password (OTP) verification for all Tatkal tickets booked at reservation counters. This move, aimed at ensuring fair access and added security, will soon cover all trains across the country.

OTP-based verification introduced on pilot basis

The Railway Ministry initiated this OTP-based Tatkal ticketing system on November 17, starting with select trains as a pilot project. Initially introduced for a small number of trains, the system was soon expanded to 52 trains based on positive responses and operational feasibility.

Nationwide rollout imminent

According to a recent official statement, the OTP verification system will be implemented at all reservation counters for remaining trains in the coming days. Passengers will need to provide a mobile number while booking Tatkal tickets, and the ticket confirmation will be done only after successful OTP verification sent to that mobile number.

What is the main objective?

The ministry explained that the primary objective of this initiative is to tackle misuse of the last-minute Tatkal booking system, which often gets exploited by agents and others to grab a bulk of high-demand tickets. By requiring OTP verification, this system prioritizes genuine passengers and makes the booking process more transparent and convenient.

Part of a broader passenger-friendly strategy

This new OTP-based counter booking system complements other recent measures by the Railway Ministry that promote fairness in ticket reservations. In July, the ministry mandated Aadhaar-based OTP verification for online Tatkal bookings nationwide. Additionally, from October 1, only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book reserved general tickets on the IRCTC portal during the critical first 15 minutes after bookings open.

Enhanced security, convenience, and transparency

Officials highlight that these steps mark a significant push towards improving security, passenger convenience, and transparency in railway ticketing services. By combining Aadhaar verification with mobile-based OTP systems, the railways aim to make ticket booking fairer and reduce fraudulent practices that have long troubled the system. Passengers are advised to keep their mobile phones handy and ensure the mobile number provided during booking is active to avoid any booking delays or cancellations.