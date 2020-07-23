Railways BIG Ticket change: QR code scans introduced, will fight Covid and fake tickets menace

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Railways introduces new QR code system for checking passenger tickets.

The Indian Railways is modifying the way it used to check passenger tickets onboard trains now by scanning the QR codes in order to follow social distancing and reduce human contact as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Moradabad division under the northern railway zone is one of the firsts to apply the new way to check tickets as examiners have started scanning the QR codes printed on them.

Speaking on this new initiative, Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash told ANI, "We have made modification in our ticket reservation system, enabling it to issue a unique QR code to every ticket which can be scanned by the examiners through hand-held terminals or other devices that can scan QR codes."

While the Moradabad division has already introduced the new system, it is expected that other railway division may too follow the suit. This new initiative will not just fight COVID-19 but also add more transparency in the system and crack-down on fake, duplicate tickets.

