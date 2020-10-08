Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways to run 8 more special trains in Maharashtra from Oct 12. Check timings, booking details, stations

The Central Railway on Thursday announced eight more special trains connecting various cities in Maharashtra. These eight trains will start operating from October 11. These special trains will run as fully reserved trains. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. The step is being taken to enhance ease of movement in the state.

The details are as under:

1) Mumbai-Kolhapur special (DAILY)

01029 Special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 13.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Kolhapur same day.

01030 Special train will leave Kolhapur from 12.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus same day.

Timings and Halts: Same as the regular train No. 11029/11030 Koyna Express except Karjat, Khandala, Ghorpuri, Targaon, Takari and Valivade

Composition: 2 Sleeper Class, one AC-3 Tier, Two AC Chair Car, 10 Second Class seating,

2) Mumbai-Latur Superfast Special (4 Days a week)

02207 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.10.2020 on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday till further advice and arrive Latur next day.

02208 superfast special will leave Latur from 12.10.2020 on every Monday,Tuesday,Wednesday and Friday till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.

Timings and Halts: Same as the regular train No. 22107/22108 Latur Superfast Express except Lonavala, Murud and Harangul.

Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 6 Second Seating

3) Pune-Nagpur AC Special (WEEKLY)

01417 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from 15.10.2020 on every Thursday till further advise and arrive Nagpur next day.

01418 AC weekly special will leave Nagpur from 16.10.2020 on every Friday till further advise and arrive Pune next day.

Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 11417/11418 Humsafar AC Express.

Composition: 13 AC-3 Tier

4) Pune-Ajni AC Special (WEEKLY)

02239 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from 17.10.2020 on every Saturday till further advise and arrive Ajni next day.

02240 AC weekly special will leave Ajni from 18.10.2020 on every Sunday till further advise and arrive Pune next day.

Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 22139/22140 AC Express.

Composition: 13 AC-3 Tier

5) Pune-Amravati AC Special (WEEKLY)

02117 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from 14.10.2020 on every Wednesday till further advise and arrive Amravati next day.

02118 AC weekly special will leave Amravati from 15.10.2020 on every Thursday till further advise and arrive Pune next day.

Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 22117/22118 Superfast AC Express.

Composition: One First AC Class, Four AC-2 Tier, Nine AC 3 Tier

6) Ajni-Pune AC Special (WEEKLY)

02224 AC weekly special will leave Ajni from 13.10.2020 on every Tuesday till further advise and arrive Pune next day.

02223 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from 16.10.2020 on every Friday till further advise and arrive Ajni next day.

Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 22123/22124 Superfast AC Express.

Composition: One First AC Class, Four AC-2 Tier, Nine AC 3 Tier

7) Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Gondia special (DAILY)

01039 Special train will leave Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur daily from 11.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Gondia next day.

01040 Special train will leave Gondia daily from 13.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur next day.

Timings and Halts: Same as the regular train No. 11039/11040 Maharashtra Express except Sewagram, Chandur, Jalamb, Puntamba, Jarandeshwar,Targaon, Masur, Bhavani Nagar, Takari and Valivade.

Composition: 9 Sleeper Class, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 5 Second Class seating,

8) Mumbai- Hazur Sahib Nanded special (DAILY)

01141 special will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Hazur Sahib Nanded next day.

01142 special will depart Hazur Sahib Nanded from 12.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Lasalgaon, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotegaon, Lasur,Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Parbhani and Purna.

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, One First AC cum AC-2Tier, One AC-2 Tier cum AC-3 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 4 second class seating.

Reservation: Bookings for 01029/01030 specials, 02207/02208 superfast special, 02224/02223 AC special, 01039 and 01141 special trains will commence from 9.10.2020; Bookings for 01417/01418, 02117/02118 and 02239/02240 AC special trains will commence from 11.10.2020 at all Reservation Centres and on website: www.irctc.co.in

