Railways renames Waltair as Visakhapatnam division in jurisdiction rejig of South Coast Railway zone

The Railway Board has revised the divisional jurisdiction of the proposed South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone, bringing in several territorial rationalisations between the South Central Railway (SCR) and East Coast Railway (ECoR) zones. According to an official letter, the 2019 Cabinet decision regarding SCoR has been partially modified, and now, four divisions -- Visakhapatnam (Truncated Waltair), Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal -- have been proposed to be part of the new railway zone.

Earlier, on February 28, 2019, the Cabinet had approved the formation of SCoR with Vijayawada (re-organised), Guntur, and Guntakal as its divisions. However, the latest revision brings a significant shift in jurisdiction, particularly affecting the Visakhapatnam division. At present, there are two railway zones - the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Zone with three divisions - Waltair, Khurda Road, and Sambalpur -- and the South Central Railway (SCR) with six divisions -- Vijaywada, Guntur, Guntkal, Hyderabad, Nanded, and Secunderabad. The SCoR has been proposed to be created by modifying the jurisdiction of several divisions under these two zones.

The board's recent letter said it divided Waltair division in two parts - one has been renamed Visakhapatnam division, while the other Rayagada. "Waltair Division to be retained in truncated form and renamed as Visakhapatnam division," a board's letter dated January 10, 2025, said.

It added, "One part of Waltair division, comprising approximately of the sections between stations Palasa - Visakhapatnam - Duvvada, Kuneru - Vizianagaram, Naupada Jn - Paralakhemundi, Bobbili Jn. Salur, Simhachalam North Duvvada bypass, Vadalapudi Duvvada and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Jaggayapalem (around 410 Km), will be retained as Waltair division under new South Coast Railway. It would be renamed as Visakhapatnam division."

Besides, the Railway Board has also made three jurisdictional changes between SCR and proposed SCoR. According to these changes, Raichur to Wadi section (108 Km) may be transferred from Guntakal division of proposed SCoR to the Secunderabad division of SCR. The change is being made to avoid Wadi becoming an interchange point between three railways (SCR, SCOR and CR) potentially creating a major operational bottleneck. It will also "ensure movement of coal rakes through Secunderabad division for 2 major thermal power plants at Yadlapur and Yermaras in Raichur -Wadi section."

