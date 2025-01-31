Indian Railways launches 'SwaRail' Super App: Download link and features

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Indian Railways has officially launched its much-awaited ‘SwaRail’ Super App, offering passengers a one-stop solution for multiple railway services. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the beta version of the app is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

What is the SwaRail Super App?

‘SwaRail’ integrates various railway services into a single platform, making travel management seamless for passengers. Existing users can log in using their RailConnect and UTSonMobile credentials, allowing them to access multiple services through a unified account.

Official announcement on social media

CRIS announced the app’s launch on social media, stating, “Dear customers, your wait is over! Indian Railways has introduced its Super App under Beta testing. This app serves as a one-stop solution for various railway services.”

How to download SwaRail?

The beta version is currently available on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested users can download the app using the following links:

User feedback encouraged

Passengers testing the beta version can provide their feedback directly to CRIS via email at swarrail.support@cris.org.in. Their inputs will help improve the app before the full-scale rollout.

For more details, visit the official Indian Railways website or download SwaRail today to explore its features.