Railways asks production units to explore feasibility of making essential items in COVID-19 fight

Railways asks production units to explore feasibility of making essential items in COVID fight

The Railway Board has issued instructions to all its production units to access feasibility of manufacturing items like simple hospital beds, medical trolleys for hospitals and quarantine facilities, and IV stands to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The order has been issued to all general managers of production units to use the manufacturing facilities at Chittaranjan Loco Works, Chittaranjan; Integral Coach Factory, Chennai; Rail Coach Factory, Kaapurthala; Diesel Loco Works, Varanasi and Rail Wheel Factory, Yelehanka to manufacture essential items which can be utilised for the treatment of affected people by this pandemic.

"Railway Board has issued necessary instructions to the general managers of these production units to explore the feasibility of manufacture of items like simple hospital beds (without mattress), medical trolleys for hospitals and quarantine facilities, IV stands, stretchers, hospital footsteps, hospital bedside lockers, washbasins with stands, ventilators, PPEs like masks, sanitisers, water tanks etc.

"Railway Board has entrusted the tasks to the general managers to explore the feasibility in consultation with chief medical officer of the zone and manufacture it in large quantities," the order stated.