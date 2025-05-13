Railway stations across India illuminate in Tricolour to celebrate victory of 'Operation Sindoor' Operation Sindoor: Indian Railways saluted the bravery and courage of the Indian Army by illuminating railway stations across India in the Tricolour on May 13.

New Delhi:

The railway stations across India were illuminated in the Tricolour on Tuesday (May 13) to celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched on May 7 in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, on April 22 (Tuesday), in which 26 civilians (mostly tourists) lost their lives. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Maharashtra's Mumbai echoes the nation’s pride as it honours and glows in the breathtaking lighting of saffron, white and green.

Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated in the colours of the tricolour to celebrate the success of #OperationSindoor. Central Railway salutes the armed forces".

Meanwhile, the Railway's Heritage Building at Mumbai glows in Tiranga hues, a proud tribute to Operation Sindoor and a shining salute to the valour and sacrifice of our Armed Forces.

Sealdah Railway Station illuminates in Tricolour

The Ministry of Railways posted on X and said, "Illuminated in Tiranga lights, Sealdah Railway Station in West Bengal pays tribute to #OperationSindoor and salutes the bravery of our Armed Forces."

Indian Armed Forces responded "proportionately, adequately, and responsibly" to Pakistan's provocative and escalatory actions targeting Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to some military targets on the night of May 8. Indian Armed Forces also pounded several airbases in Pakistan. Over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Indian Railways celebrates success of Operation Sindoor

Indian Railways saluted the bravery and courage of the Indian Army. Pirpainti station of Bihar bathed in the colours of the tricolour to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

The brave soldiers of the Indian Army created a new chapter of glory with their indomitable courage and valour. Ektanagar Railway Station of Gujarat, dedicated to the heroes, illuminated in the light of the tricolour.

BJP launches nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra'

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (May 13) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra. The yatra aimed to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which was started today, will continue till May 23.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders and workers joined the yatra.The campaign kicked off in Delhi with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot-tall national flag. The yatra began at Kartavya Path and will conclude at the National War Memorial, with thousands, including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations gathered to pay tribute to the armed forces.

According to party sources, ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent public figures will lead the marches in various states, underscoring the message of unity, patriotism, and national pride.The yatra is being seen as more than just a party initiative, with the BJP aiming to turn it into a large-scale people's movement.

In preparation, BJP President JP Nadda held a key strategy meeting on May 12 at the party headquarters with general secretaries. Senior leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, have been tasked with coordinating the campaign across regions. The party also plans to hold press conferences nationwide and will engage social media influencers to amplify the campaign's message digitally and reach younger audiences.

In a swift and decisive retaliation, Indian forces eliminated over 100 terrorists across the border in Pakistan. Though Pakistan launched a counteroffensive, India responded with force, leading to a ceasefire and reasserting its defence posture. Through the Tiranga Yatra, the BJP aims to remind citizens of India's resolute stand against terrorism and to foster a deeper sense of nationalism and unity across the country.