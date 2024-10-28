Good news for Bihar travellers! Railway rolls out Diwali and Chhath Puja special trains | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Diwali and Chhath Puja special trains: Given a huge rush in passenger traffic during the festive season, Indian Railways operates special trains each year. Similarly, this year, several special trains have been announced to accommodate the large crowds and ensure smooth travel for passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

These include the Kota-Danapur-Kota, Patna-New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Katihar-Dauram Madhepura-Katihar, and Katihar-Chhapra-Katihar routes. According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, four pairs of these special trains will be in operation during the festive rush.

Check FULL LIST of trains

The Indian Railways has scheduled multiple special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja to facilitate passenger travel

1. Kota-Danapur-Kota Special (09803/09804)

Route: Operates between Kota and Danapur via Guna, Sagar, Katni, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

Schedule: Departs from Kota every Sunday and Thursday from October 27 to November 10. Departs from Danapur every Monday and Friday from October 28 to November 11.

Departs from Kota every Sunday and Thursday from October 27 to November 10. Departs from Danapur every Monday and Friday from October 28 to November 11. The Kota-Danapur-Kota Special Train will feature 19 coaches of the third AC class.

2. Patna-New Jalpaiguri-Patna Special (05740/05739)

Route: Runs between New Jalpaiguri and Patna Junction via Siliguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Barauni, and Mokama.

Schedule: 05740 departs New Jalpaiguri on Saturdays at 05:00 hrs, arriving in Patna at 17:40 hrs the same day.

05740 departs New Jalpaiguri on Saturdays at 05:00 hrs, arriving in Patna at 17:40 hrs the same day. Schedule: 05739 departs Patna on Saturdays at 19:30 hrs, arriving in New Jalpaiguri at 09:30 hrs the next day.

3. Katihar-Dauram Madhepura-Katihar Special (07541/07542)

Route: Operates between Katihar and Dauram Madhepura via Purnia, Banmankhi, Janakinagar, and Murliganj.

Schedule: This special train will run between Katihar and Dauram Madhepura daily from October 28 to November 30.

This special train will run between Katihar and Dauram Madhepura daily from October 28 to November 30. Time: 07541 departs from Katihar at 19:00 hrs, arriving in Dauram Madhepura at 22:00 hrs.

07541 departs from Katihar at 19:00 hrs, arriving in Dauram Madhepura at 22:00 hrs. Time: 07542 departs from Dauram Madhepura at 22:45 hrs, reaching Katihar at 02:30 hrs.

4. Katihar-Chhapra-Katihar Special (05744)

Route: Operates between Katihar and Chhapra via Navgachiya, Mansi, Khagaria, Barauni, Shahpur Patori, Hajipur, and Sonpur.

Schedule: This train will run from Katihar every Thursday, Sunday and Monday from 27 October to 28 November and from Chhapra every Friday, Monday and Tuesday from 28 October to 29 November.

This train will run from Katihar every Thursday, Sunday and Monday from 27 October to 28 November and from Chhapra every Friday, Monday and Tuesday from 28 October to 29 November. Time: From Katihar train will depart at 16:00 hrs, reaching Chhapra at 00:20 hrs.

