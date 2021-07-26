Raigad landslide: Stranded dog keeps looking for missing owners beneath debris

Follow us on A dog is on the look out for his owners missing after floods hit Raigad's Taliye Village

In an incident which yet again confirms that a dog is indeed a man's best friend, a dog named 'Moti' is on the look out for his owners missing after massive floods and landslides hit Maharashtra's Raigad last week. There were 11 members, including two children, in the house of his owners in Raigarh's Taliye village. Moti used to play with these children and also take care of them but all of them unfortunately got buried in the rubble due to landslide.

Locals said all members of the family were caught in the landslide. Moti also hurt his leg but was fortunately thrown away from were the landslide hit. Unable to find any known face upon his return to the village, Moti was seen desperately looking for the people he lived with.

The rescue team said that Moti has been in the debris site continuously for the last four days and is not eating anything. NDRF Inspector Rajesh Sawale said that his team took Moti away from the wreckage site several times but he returns to the site everytime.

He said that Moti keeps crying throughout the day. He even refused to eat the biscuits given to him. He refused to even smell them. He is sitting around the debris all the time and sometimes tries to remove the soil.

One member from the family that got buried in the debris visited the village from Pune. On being asked, he told that when Moti was very young, his father had brought him home for the first time. Since then he lived at this house and used to play with children.

Incidents of floods and landslides due to rain have wreaked havoc in Maharashtra. About 150 people have been confirmed dead in Satara and Raigad districts of the state and around 60 people are still missing. Rescue teams are still searching for people under the rubble and relatives of the victims' families are hoping for a miracle.

