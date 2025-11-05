Rahul Gandhi shares 'H Files' in latest 'vote chori' charge: 'Congress would have swept Haryana polls' On September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb."

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed a press conference and shared 'H Files' in latest 'vote chori' charge. He said there were 25,41,144 lakh vote chori cases reported in Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi says, "We have the word 'H' Files and this is about how an entire state has been stolen. We suspected that this is not happening in individual constituencies, but at the state level and at the national level. We got a lot of complaints in Haryana, from our candidates, that something was wrong and not working. Their predictions all went upside down. We had experienced this in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra but we decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what had happened there."

On September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb."

Addressing a gathering on the last day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Rahul launched barbed attacks on the BJP, saying that "forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to destroy the Constitution of India."

The 16-day-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is aimed at raising awareness about voter rights and protesting against alleged "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.