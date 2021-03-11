India is no longer a democratic country, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : PTI Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In what could invite a sharp response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that India was no longer a democratic country.

"India is no longer a democratic country," Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet as he shared a news clipping which read 'India now as autocratic as Pakistan, worse than Bangladesh: Sweden institute's Democracy Report'.

The former Congress chief has been consistently targeting the government over the rising fuel prices, farm laws and other issues. Rahul Gandhi recently accused the Modi government of pushing people in the swamp of price rise just to earn taxes.

On the 100th day of farmers protest on March 5, the Wayanad MP said that the government will have to repeal the three agriculture laws under any circumstances. "Those who wait patiently after sowing seeds, they are not afraid of months-long wait or bad weather. The three farm laws have to be repealed," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on February 11, he had alleged that these legislations would damage the country's food security system and also "break the spine of farmers" and that the country is being run by only four people with a 'Hum do, Hamare do' approach.

