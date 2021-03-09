'I wish...': Jyotiraditya Scindia responds to Rahul Gandhi's 'backbencher' remark

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined the BJP in March last year after serving the Congress for nearly 20 years.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday reacted sharply over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'backbencher' remark.

Scindia said he would have appreciated if Rahul Gandhi had shown the same concern when he was with Congress.

"I wish Rahul Gandhi would have been concerned the same way as he is now when I was in the Congress. That's all I want to say," news agency ANI quoted Scindia, as saying.

Scindia, who was with the Congress for nearly 20 years, had walked out of the party to join the BJP. His move had triggered the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress in Madhya Pradesh in March last year.

Interacting with young party leaders during Indian Youth Congress(IYC) national executive meeting on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said Congress has always given importance to patience and ideology.

The former Congress president said that the BJP will never make Jyotiraditya Scindia CM and that he has become a 'backbencher' in the saffron party.

"I had advised him (Jyotiraditya Scindia) to wait for his time. You will definitely be made the CM (of Madhya Pradesh). However, he decided to join the BJP. He should know that he would never be made CM by that (BJP) party," Rahul Gandhi said.

