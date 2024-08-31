Saturday, August 31, 2024
     
  Rahul Gandhi to visit US from September 8-10, says Sam Pitroda

Rahul Gandhi to visit US from September 8-10, says Sam Pitroda

Rahul Gandhi in US: Informing about his itinerary, Pitroda said that the Congress leader will be in Dallas on September 8 and in Washington DC on September 9 and 10th.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2024 16:13 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : AP Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the United States from September 8 to 10, informed Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda. Informing about his itinerary, Pitroda said that the Congress leader will be in Dallas on September 8 and in Washington DC on September 9 and 10. In May last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed in San Francisco, marking the start of a three-city tour in the United States. During his visit, he engaged with the Indian diaspora and held discussions with activists, academics, and members of civil society at the University of California on May 31.

He said, "Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of the opposition, I as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, with a presence in 32 countries have been bombarded with requests from Indian diaspora diplomats, academicians, businessmen, leaders, international media and many others for interactions with Rahul Gandhi. He is coming to the US for a very brief visit."

"He will be in Dallas on September 8 and will be in Washington DC on September 9 and 10th. In Dallas, we'll have interactions with University of Texas students, academicians, and community people. We'll have a very large community gathering, we'll meet some technocrats and then we'll have a dinner with the leaders from the Dallas area. The next day he will go to Washington DC where we plan to have similar interactions with a variety of people, including a think tank, the National Press Club and others. ..We look forward to a very successful visit and look forward to welcoming Rahul Gandhi to the US."

