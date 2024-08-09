Rahul Gandhi thanks PM Modi: 'Confident that he will declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad landslides: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Wayanad on Saturday (August 10), to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following recent landslides in the region. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he is confident that PM will declare the landslides situation in Kerala as national disaster.

Rahul posted on X today (August 9) and said, "Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision. I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster."

PM Modi's Kerala schedule

Around 12:15 pm, the Prime Minister will visit on-the-ground locations impacted by the disaster, where he will receive a briefing from rescue teams regarding the evacuation operations currently underway.PM Modi is expected to oversee the rehabilitation efforts in the area to ensure effective support for those affected. The Prime Minister will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

Review meeting by PM Modi

The PM will thereafter chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts. Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 creating widespread devastation. In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity. Kerala state government will provide immediate assistance to those affected by the landslide in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district, helping them relocate to another place, according to an official press release from Kerala CMO.

All those affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas will receive this assistance. An adult member from families who have lost their livelihood will receive a daily allowance of Rs 300. This benefit will be available for up to two individuals per family. For families with bedridden or long-term hospitalized patients, the allowance will be extended to three individuals. This assistance will be provided for a duration of 30 days. Each family currently staying in relief camps will receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

ALSO READ: Wayanad landslides: 'Have sought PM Modi's help for creation of new township', says Kerala CM