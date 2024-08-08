Wayanad landslides: Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers Rs 15 crore to Kerala CM, promises construction of 300 houses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Wayanad landslides: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting him to accept his contribution of Rs 15 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund following a landslide in Wayanad district.

Chandrasekhar, currently lodged in Mandoli jail in the national capital, said he is highly pained to see what Kerala is going through and wants to extend support at this time of need.

His advocate Anant Malik confirmed that the letter was written by Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Accept my contribution of Rs 15 cr for affected victims: Sukesh

"I am hereby requesting to accept my contribution of Rs 15 crore towards the relief fund, from my foundation today, addressed in favour of Chief ministers, distress relief fund. Apart from the above-mentioned contribution being done today, I also pledge my support for further contribution to build 300 houses for the affected on an immediate basis, (sic)" the letter stated.

Contending that the contribution was from legitimate business accounts, Chandrasekhar requested the state government to accept the offer and use it for the welfare and rehabilitation of the affected in the landslide tragedy.

Kerala govt is yet to respond to Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter

The Kerala government is yet to respond to Chandrasekhar's letter. The alleged conman and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and cheating several people.

As many as 138 people are missing following the massive landslides that hit this north Kerala district more than a week ago, according to the initial figures released by the local administration on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the search for those missing from the landslides-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas continued for the ninth day with 1,026 personnel from various forces, including the Army and the Navy, over 500 volunteers and heavy machinery being deployed there.

