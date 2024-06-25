Rahul Gandhi, with Constitution book in hand, takes oath as MP, says 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Parliament Session: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took oath as Lok Sabha MP on Tuesday (June 25) and displayed the Constitution in his hand, showing it to both the treasury and Opposition benches. He ended his oath-taking with slogans of 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan'.

As Rahul finished his swearing-in, the Opposition benches raised slogans and welcomed him back into the benches.

The oath-taking ceremony of the elected representatives was held on June 24 and 25 as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began yesterday. The ceremony began with the oath-taking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, followed by his council of ministers.

Lok Sabha Speaker Election on June 26

BJP’s Om Birla and Congress’ Kodikunnil Suresh will take each other head on in the Speaker election for the first time since Independence. The polling will take place in Lok Sabha tomorrow after the NDA and INDIA blocs failed to reach a consensus for the post of Deputy Speaker. The Opposition demanded the latter post stating that there has been a convention of the Deputy Speaker office going to the Opposition. After the Opposition's talks with Rajnath Singh, who the BJP entrusted to hold negotiations with the other side, remained inconclusive, election of the Speaker of Lok Sabha became a necessity.

