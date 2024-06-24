PM Modi takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi in 18th Lok Sabha Session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha. Modi returned to power for a third consecutive term earlier this month. Modi and his Council of Ministers took oath on June 9. This is the third term of Modi as a member of the Lok Sabha. He retained the Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014. As Leader of the House, he was the first one to take oath.

Earlier in the day, B Mahtab took oath as member of the new House as well as that of pro-tem speaker at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Addressing the media in Parliament complex at the beginning of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, PM Modi asserted that his government will take everyone along in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. "People expect good steps from the opposition but it has been disappointing so far, he said while expressing hope that it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy's decorum. India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament, he said in a jibe at the opposition," he said.

The prime minister noted that 65 crore voters participated in the just-held parliamentary elections and it was for the second time since independence that a government was chosen for a third consecutive term. The occasion came after 60 years, he added.