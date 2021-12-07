Families of farmers' died in protest should be given jobs & compensation: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks on the floor of the Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that families of farmers who died in protest against the Centre's three farm laws, now repealed, should be given compensation and jobs. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Rahul said that around 700 farmers died in the last one year during the protest and demanded from the government to pay compensation to families of the farmers. He also presented a list of such farmers in the House.

"I want that the farmers be given their rights, they should be given compensation as well as jobs," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

"We found out that the Punjab government has given Rs 5 lakh compensation for around 400 farmers; also provided jobs for 152 of them. I have the list. We have made another list of 70 farmers from Haryana. Your government says that you don't have their names," he said.

"Around 700 farmers died in farmers' agitation. The Prime Minister apologised to the nation and farmers. He accepted that he made a mistake. On 30th, the Agriculture Minister was asked a question - how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn't have any data," the Wayanad MP said.

Latest India News